The sit-in by suspended MPs has led to a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition with both sides accusing each other.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The sit-in protest by eight suspended MPs at Parliament premises, which continued past midnight, is expected to snowball in the Parliament on Tuesday with the Congress set to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha.

This morning, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh met the suspended MPs and offered them tea. However, the protesting lawmakers reportedly refused to have tea with him.

To show solidarity with their protesting colleagues on Monday night, senior opposition leaders came in hordes including NC leader Faroukh Abdullah, JD(S)' Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan, Congress' Ahmed Patel and NCP's Praful Patel.

Here are the LIVE updates on the big story:

08:54 am: No one from the government has come to enquire about us. Many Opposition leaders came to enquire about us and to show solidarity with us. We are going to continue this demonstration: Congress MP Ripun Bora

08:52 am: Harivansh Ji said he came to meet us as a colleague & not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. He also brought some tea & snacks for us. We started this sit-in demonstration yesterday as a protest against our suspension. We've been here all night: Congress MP Ripun Bora

08:34 am: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh offers tea to protesting MPs who refused it calling him "anti-farmer".

#WATCH: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brings tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Parliament premises against their suspension from the House. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eF1I5pVbsw — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

08:30 am: Shashi Tharoor has informed speaker Om Birla about the Congress lawmakers being "manhandled by Delhi police" in Parliament complex.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta