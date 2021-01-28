Parliament Budget Session 2021: The first session of the Parliament will be conducted from January 29 to February 15 while the second phase will run from March 8 to April 8. The Union Budget 2021 will be presented on February 1.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid opposition's call to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, the Budget Session of the Parliament will begin from Friday. The session, which will be conducted in two phases, will begin with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

Like the last time, in this session too COVID-19 protocols will be in place and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will meet in shifts of five hours each -- with the upper house meeting in the morning and the lower house in the evening.

Due to the pandemic, the Winter session was not held. The Question Hour also makes a comeback in this session. Due to paucity of time, there was no Question Hour in the previous session. The Monsoon session also saw the two Houses working on Saturdays and Sundays. But this time, Parliament will not sit on weekends.

Oppn to boycott President's address

The Congress-led opposition has decided to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address on Friday to express solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws. The opposition, which Congress, the NCP, Shiv Sena, DMK, Trinamool Congress and Left parties, has also demanded a probe into the violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

"We're issuing a statement from 16 political parties that we're boycotting President's Address that will be delivered at Parliament on Friday. The major reason behind this decision is that the Bills (Farm Laws) were passed forcibly in House, without Opposition," said Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Centre to present Budget on February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021 on February 1. This will be the eighth budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Sitharaman, who will present her third Budget, has said that Union Budget 2021 will be a "never before" event, hinting that the Centre will likely announce several schemes to revive COVID-19 pandemic-hit economy.

Centre to table Economic Survey on January 29

Two days before the Budget presentation, the central government will table the Economic Survey on Friday. The Economic Survey is a flagship annual document that reviews the development in the economy over the past fiscal year and presents a holistic preview of the Budget.

Bills likely to be introduced in Parliament Budget Session

In this session of the Parliament, the Centre will push to convert several ordinances issued recently into laws. The ordinances issued recently include The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020, The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

