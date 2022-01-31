New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday hailed the central government for the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, saying over 150 vaccine doses were administered across the country in a record time. In a joint address to both Houses of the Parliament, President Kovind also lauded the Centre for its efforts to improve the farming sector, noting India's agriculture exports have crossed Rs 3 lakh crore mark.

Speaking about the government's decision to start Republic Day celebrations from January 23 - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary - President Kovind said it shows the Centre believes that "remembering the past and learning from it is very important for the country".

"Many lives lost due to COVID. Even in such circumstances our Centre, States, doctors, nurses, scientists, our healthcare workers worked as a team... I am thankful to our health care and frontline workers," President Kovind was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Our small-scale farmers have a significant role in the country's development; my government has always prioritised 80 per cent small-scale farmers. As part of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, over 11 crore families of farmers benefitted," he noted.

He also lauded the Centre for raising the age of marriage for women to 21 years and said that it will bring "gender equity". Centre's move on Triple Talaq also found a mention in President Kovind's speech, who said government is "moving in the direction of riddance from ill-practices".

"It is a matter of joy that all 33 Sainik Schools have now started giving admission to girls too. Government has also approved the entry to women cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA). The first batch of women cadets will come to NDA in June 2022," President Kovind said.

Priority is being given by the Centre to Make in India in defence contracts, said President Kovind in his joint address as he noted that 209 items used by the Indian Armed Forces will not be imported now.

He also spoke about India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics and Tokyo Paralympics where the country won seven and 19 medals respectively. He said the Centre is now establishing Khelo India centers to boost the country's presence in Olympics and sports activities.

Flagging other achievements of the central government, he said over six crore rural households are getting tap water under 'Har Ghar Jal initiative'. He also spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and said that it will promote local languages.

"Emphasis being laid on conducting important entrance examinations in Indian languages. 19 engineering colleges across 10 states to teach in 6 Indian languages this year," ANI quoted President Kovind as saying.

"Several important steps taken to provide better opportunities in education, health and employment to people of Jammu and Kashmir. Work is underway on 2 AIIMS, besides 7 medical colleges there.Out of the 2 AIIMS, one is in Jammu and the other in Kashmir. Work underway on IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma