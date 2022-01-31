New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for "open-minded" debates ahead of the beginning of the Parliament Budget Session, urging MPs and political parties to not let the forthcoming assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa - affect the session and discussions.

Briefing the media before the beginning of the session, PM Modi said that India has a lot of opportunities in the current global situation, saying this session "instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines."

"In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions and open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with an open mind and help take the country on the development path swiftly," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"True that polls affect Sessions and discussions. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for an entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights," PM Modi said.

The Parliament Budget Session began on Monday. The first part of the session will be held from February 12 to March 13. The session then would resume on March 14 and conclude on April 8. The first part of the session will have 10 sittings while 19 sittings are scheduled for the second part.

The Budget Session is expected to be stormy with opposition parties all geared up to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers' issues and the border row with China.

The session is being held in the midst of crucial assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is locked in a bitter electoral contest with its rivals, and with the campaigning in full swing, it will have an effect on Parliament proceedings.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma