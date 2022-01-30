New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold an all-party meet on January 30 ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of the Parliament for the year 2022-23.

In this customary meeting, floor leaders of various political parties will be present to discuss the smooth functioning of the Parliament session under the chairmanship of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The government has called for an all-party meeting with leaders from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to discuss how to go about the business as well as take into concern the opposition's demand for discussion. The meeting will start at 3:00 pm.

At 5:00 pm, the Rajya Sabha chairman has called for a meeting of the Rajya Sabha leaders. This meeting will take place virtually and will be chaired by M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 at 11: 00 am with the President of India addressing both houses in a joint session following which the economic survey will be tabled.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget at 11:00 am on February 1 and this time, it will be a Paperless Budget. This year's Budget will also be available on the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ following the completion of its presentation in Parliament, according to a ministry statement.

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of finance began the final stage of this year's Budget on Thursday by distributing sweets instead of the customary ‘halwa’ in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and observing health safety protocols.

“To mark the final stage of the Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to the core staff due to undergo ‘lock-in’ at their workplaces, instead of a customary halwa ceremony every year in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the need to observe health safety protocols,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha