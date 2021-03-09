Parliament Budget Session LIVE: During the remaining part of the Budget session, members will be seated in Rajya Sabha chambers and its gallery only, with some physical distancing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon following an uproar by the Opposition over the rising fuel prices in the country. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition Members of Parliament raised slogans, demanding a discussion on fuel price rise. Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition over the same issue.

During the remaining part of the Budget session, members will be seated in Rajya Sabha chambers and its gallery only, with some physical distancing. 142 seats have been made available in the Rajya Sabha chamber and the remaining members to sit in the gallery. The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha was scheduled to function between 4 pm to 10 pm.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Budget Session of Parliament:

12:27 pm: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MPs raise slogans, demanding a discussion on rising fuel prices.

12:16 pm: Opposition MPs continue to raise slogans against the government over rising fuel prices and demanding a discussion on the matter in Rajya Sabha.

11:40 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition MPs raise slogans, demanding a discussion on fuel price rise

11:30 am: I'm hurt. Rahul Gandhi had asked a question on 2nd Feb. But in Puducherry & Kochi, he said that there's no Fisheries Dept, I don't know if his memory failed him. I'll form a separate ministry when we come to power, he said. Whose question was this?: Minister for Fisheries in LS

11:20 am: Opposition MPs raise slogans in Rajya Sabha against the government over rising fuel prices. Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition.

11:10 am: During the remaining part of the Budget session, members will be seated in Rajya Sabha chambers and its Gallery only, with some physical distancing. 142 seats have been made available in RS chamber & remaining members to sit in the Gallery: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh

10:45 am: Congress MP K Suresh, AM Ariff of CPI (M), ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML, NK Premachandran of Revolutionary Socialist Party, BSP's Ritesh Pandey, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran have given adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on fuel price rise.

10:30 am: BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over fuel price hike.

10:15 am: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge gives suspension of business notice over rise in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and essential commodities.

10:00 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives an adjournment of business motion in Lok Sabha to discuss rising prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan