New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The second part of the Parliament Budget Session began today with most political parties busy in campaigning for assembly polls in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and one union territory (UT) -- Puducherry. Though an official announcement is awaited, media reports suggest that the second part of the Parliament Budget Session will be curtailed in view of the assembly polls 2021.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have planned to corner the government over rising fuel prices and the ongoing farmers' protest against the three agricultural laws. The opposition will also protest against the new IT rules that allows the government to regulate social media and OTT platforms.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session:

11:18 am: "You are aware that the ruling of the Chairman can't be reopened. It can't be discussed," said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh before adjourning the House till 1 pm.

11:07 am: BREAKING: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 1 pm

11:03 am: Petrol and diesel prices are nearly Rs 100 per litre and Rs 80 per litre respectively. LPG prices have also gone up. Rs 21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering, says Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge.

10:15 am: "I don't want to take any drastic action on the first day," says Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, after slogans were raised by Congress MPs demanding a discussion on rise in fuel prices

10:10 am: BREAKING: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am as Congress MPs raise slogans demanding a discussion over rise in fuel prices

10:05 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the rise in fuel prices

10:00 am: 24 years ago, we proposed a 33% reservation for women in Parliament. Today, 24 years later, we should raise this to 50% reservation for women in Parliament and assembly, says Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

9:55 am: Many audits have shown that not more than 6% of women have got leadership roles. We must think about it. We can make a beginning by bringing the legislation on 33% reservation of women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, says NCP MP Dr Fauzia Khan

9:50 am: I demand that International Men's Day should also be celebrated, says BJP MP Sonal Mansingh

9:35 am: International Women's Day is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political contributions and achievements of women across the globe and honour their indomitable spirit, resolute determination and efforts that underline their achievements, says Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

9:30 am: I appeal to all the members to be present in the House, to observe the debates and enrich your knowledge, says Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

9:15 am: TMC leaders write to Speaker for adjournment of Parliament session due to Assembly polls.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Floor Leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha & Derek O'Brien, Leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha write to Lok Sabha Speaker & Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively for adjournment of Parliament session due to Assembly polls in 5 states. pic.twitter.com/yUW2Ek0d6t — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

9:12 am: The second phase of the Budget session of Parliament commences with reconvening of Rajya Sabha in the first half of the day.

8:48 am: BJP MP Sonal Mansingh gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to celebrate International Women's Day 2021 and consider serious issues affecting women'.

8:48 am: Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the 'need to ensure more participation of women in leadership roles and for legislations ensuring gender equality'.

8:37 am: 2,746 samples received from Maharashtra Assembly on March 6 and 7, 36 tested positive for COVID, ahead of Budget session, says Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

8:25 am: Meanwhile, the opposition, led by Congress, has prepared to corner the government over fuel price hike and new IT rules.

"The rising fuel prices are impacting every person. If the middle class is feeling the pinch because of the increase in their monthly transport budgets, the poor are also affected with the cascading effect of fuel price hike on essential commodities. The government needs to give a cogent explanation on why it has failed to control these prices for so long," Lok Sabha chief whip of Congress Kodikunnil Suresh told an English daily.

8:20 am: Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said that the second part of the Budget session will likely be curtailed as most top politicians would be busy campaigning for assembly polls taking place in March-April.

8:15 am: The second part of the Parliament Budget Session will begin today as political parties prepare for Assembly Elections 2021.

