New Delhi | Jagan Politics Desk: With ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory, the curtailment of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament is likely, sources said. According to sources, the month-long second part of the Budget session that started on March 8 is likely to be curtailed and may end on March 25. The session, which was earlier to be concluded on April 8, could be adjourned sine die before time, sources added. Several members on behest of their parties had earlier approached the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairman of Rajya Sabha to curtail the session citing elections as the reason.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha will take up today a bill which seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor", as the House witnessed repeated brief adjournments during the day following uproar by opposition parties which termed the proposed legislation "unconstitutional". The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the lieutenant governor (L-G) before any executive action.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Budget Session of Parliament:

2:20 pm: This has been causing dissatisfaction and discontentment among the SSC officers who serve under the same service conditions and face similar hardships as Permanent Commission officers with similar Service profile: Defence Ministry

2:10 pm: Defence Ministry has allowed retired Short Service Commission (SSC) officers of the Army to use military ranks as applicable. The SSC officers, after completion of their mandated terms and conditions of service, had not been authorised to use the military ranks: Defence Ministry

2:00 pm: Government of Bihar has informed that some incidents reported in East Champararn, West Champaran & Araria; 84 persons apprehended in the last six months for smuggling of petrol-diesel in Bihar from Nepal: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Rajya Sabha

1:30 pm; Construction of fencing, watch towers & border out-posts on Indo-Bangladesh Border delayed due to land acquisition problems & public protests in WB, Meghalaya&Mizoram. GoI is monitoring progress of border infrastructure works for early completion: Nityanand Rai in a written reply

1:00 pm: The individual or household data collected in Census are not made public. The aggregated Census data at various administrative levels are released and are available on website http://censusindia.gov.in: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Rajya Sabha

12:30 pm: Union Health Minister introduces National Commission for Allied&Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha. "It has potential to create paradigm shift in healthcare delivery by recognising specialised skills,contributions of more than 56 types of healthcare workers," he says

11;45 am; "This is an unconstitutional bill that transforms police force into an armed militia to crack down on.. those who dare to speak truth to power," reads a joint statement by Opposition parties (RJD, SP, Congress & others) as they condemn yesterday's attack on MLAs in Bihar Assembly

11:10 am: They (BJP) have been losing for 23 years & now want to remove a govt (AAP) that has consistently worked for the people of Delhi & has also been winning by the majority. All political parties are opposing this Bill because this can happen to anyone tomorrow: Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party

11:00 am: Central govt is liable to bring a Constitutional Amendment Bill in House before making any amendment to the constitution. I gave a notice in Rajya Sabha yesterday that this (GNCTD Amendment) Bill is unconstitutional & mustn't be allowed to be presented in House: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

10:00 am: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned for one hour as a mark of respect to departed sitting MP A Mohammed John. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the death of the AIADMK MP at the age of 72 years on March 23.

