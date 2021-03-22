Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Media reports suggest that the second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament will before Holi amid spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: With a rise in coronavirus cases across the country, several opposition parties, led by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have demanded the Sine Die adjournment of the second part of the Parliament Budget Session. Though there has been no official confirmation, media reports suggest that the Parliament Budget Session will end before Holi.

Meanwhile, the central government is planning to bring several crucial bills, including Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, in the Rajya Sabha. The AAP has criticised the bill, saying it will give more power to the Lieutenant General in day-to-day functioning.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session:

9:30 am: Gupta has also written a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, requesting him the adjournment of the session.

"This is to bring to your kind notice that there is an alarming rise in Corona cases nearing a peak situation again nationwide. It is requested to adjourn the parliament session as a precautionary measure for safety of respected members and the staff," the letter read.

9:25 am: Amid rising coronavirus cases across India, AAP MP Narain Dass Gupta has demanded Sine Die adjournment of the Budget Session of the Parliament.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma