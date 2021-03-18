Catch all the LIVE Updates of Parliament Budget Session here

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over increasing cases of malnutrition among women and children. BJP MP KC Ramamurthy has also given Zero Hour Notice in the upper house over the 'demand for setting up of Supreme Court Bench at Bengaluru'. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to make a statement in both houses regarding "Vehicles Scrapping Policy". Bills for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha: The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Contingent Notice of Bill, Appropriation Bill for introduction, consideration and passing. Bill for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha: The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021



12:45 pm: 800 help desk for police stations, one-stop centers in 32 districts, 181 helpline has answered the call of over 2 lakh women in Tamil Nadu so that they can be rescued & rehabilitated. Govt of India committed to the safety of women: Union Minister Smriti Irani

12:25 pm: Odisha: BJP & Congress MLAs create ruckus in State Assembly over pending paddy procurement by the government. BJD MLAs protested from their seats against BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi, who attempted suicide by consuming sanitiser in the Assembly on the issue

11:45 am: Patna: RJD MLAs hold protest in front of Bihar Assembly over rising fuel prices

11:15 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha demanding 'discussion on the proposed amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act'

11:00 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing, today

10:30 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jyotiraditya M Scindia has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increasing cases of malnutrition among women and children'

10:00 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP KC Ramamurthy has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for setting up of Supreme Court Bench at Bengaluru'

