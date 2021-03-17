New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Aam Aadmi Party will stage a protest today against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill-2021 at the Jantar Mantar. The GNCTD Amendment Bill, 2021 states that the “government” in the city would mean the “Lieutenant Governor” in the context of any law to be made by the legislative assembly. The bill makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor before any executive action in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss vacancies under reservation of OBC, SC and STs in all Central Universities, IIMs and research institutions and to direct the government to take appropriate action for filling up those vacancies immediately. RJD MP AD Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over acquiring fertile land for NTPC Plant in Barauni of Bihar. Besides this, BJP MP Bhagwat Karad has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha with a demand to give Covid-19 vaccine to all in the highly affected districts of Maharashtra.

Here are the Live Updates from Parliament Budget Session:

1:00 pm: Giving comment on Rahul Gandhi’s opinion is worthless. Comparing India’s democracy with Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein is an insult to the 80 crore voters. Only during the year of emergency, we witnessed a time like that of Gaddafi and Saddam: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

12:20 pm: Rajya Sabha passes Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 The Bill enhances upper gestation limit from 20 to 24 weeks for special categories of women that will be defined in amendments & would include survivors of rape, victims of other vulnerable women

12:10 pm: India-Bangladesh Water Resources Secretary level meeting under the framework of the Joint Rivers Commission took place on 16 March, at New Delhi. India & Bangladesh share 54 common rivers which directly impact the livelihood of people in the two countries: Ministry of Jal Shakti

12:00 pm: Both sides agreed to expand cooperation across entire gamut of water resources issues including framework for sharing of river waters, mitigation of pollution, river bank protection, flood management, basin management etc: Ministry of Jal Shakti

11:40 am: Congress MP from Kishanganj Dr Javed protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament, 'demanding the release of fund to save AMU centre Kishanganj'

11:20 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm after the House paid tribute to BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma ex-MP Dilip Gandhi. Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging at his residence in Delhi today. Dilip Gandhi passed away at a hospital where was under treatment after testing positive for #COVID19

11:10 am: Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut has given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding an inquiry into the death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma

10:50 am: AAP MPs Sanjay Singh & Sushil Gupta protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that was tabled by Centre in Lok Sabha on March 15.

10:30 am: Delhi: Union Minister Shripad Naik arrives at the Parliament. He had met with a road accident on January 11th while going from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka.

10:15 am: RJD MP, AD Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "acquiring of fertile land for NTPC Plant in Barauni, Bihar".

10:00 am: BJP MP Bhagwat Karad has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha, with a demand to give #COVID19 vaccine to all in the highly affected districts of Maharashtra.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan