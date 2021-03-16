New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Parliament proceedings began on Monday for the second part of the Budget Session after four days adjournment on Wednesday. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till March 15 on account of Maha Shivratri. The opposition continued to corner the government over the rising fuel prices and the ongoing farmers' protest. Meanwhile, for today's proceedings, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over the strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation. On the other hand, RJD MP Manoj Jha has given notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Parliament Budget Session:

1:00 pm: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today

12:52 pm: We're accused of privatizing Railways, but people never say that only govt vehicles should run on roads, it's so because both pvt&govt vehicles help economically. Pvt investment in Railways should we welcomed as it'll improve services: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha

12:45 pm: However, an SOP was issued in 2011 by Central Government & amended in 2019 which has to be followed by law enforcement agencies while dealing with foreign nationals who claim to be refugees: MHA on Myanmar crisis & if there's any demand for political asylum for coup-hit villagers

12:30 pm: Swapan Dasgupta tenders his resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP. His resignation has been sent to the Chairman of the House, it is yet to be accepted.

12:15 pm: AAP will hold a protest tomorrow at Jantar Mantar over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. All MLAs of the party and cabinet ministers will be present: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai (in file photo) The Bill was tabled in Lok Sabha yesterday.

12:00 pm: Vaccines aren't being sent to other countries at the expense of people of India. Experts at highest level & a committee of Govt are maintaining sensible balance about it...30,39,394 people were vaccinated y'day. We've touched a total figure (vaccination) of 3 cr: Union Health Min

11:45 am: The government does not propose to make Sanskrit as link language and official language. As per Article 343, the official language of the Union is Hindi in Devanagri script: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Lok Sabha

11:30 am: The less Congress speaks of misuse, the better it is. You jailed JP Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani & others by misusing MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act). Congress has no right to speak on democracy:MoS MHA on Congress' Manish Tewari's question on Sedition Law

11:22 am: You jailed so many people in 1980 under TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act). You jailed journalists, students, politicians under MISA: MoS MHA G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha on Congress MP Manish Tewari's question on Sedition Law

11:15 am: AAP MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that was tabled by Centre in Lok Sabha yesterday.

11:05 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco, at the Central Hall of Parliament. The IPU President addressed the MPs today.

11:00 am: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding discussion on rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

10:50 am: India is largest democracy of the world & in all levels, from local to national, is looking to be more inclusive with more women & young people. India respects convictions, political & religious, of each person: President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco addresses MPs

10:35 am: Congress MP Shakti Sinh Gohil has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of "#COVID19 vaccines supply to foreign countries before completing the vaccination of citizens of the country."

10:27 am: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation"

10:22 am: It has been a testing time for govts as well as Parliaments to deal with this extraordinary situation. Pandemic induced lockdown restricted physical interactions & forced all of us to adopt new & innovative ways of working to contain spread of this deadly virus: RS Dy Chairman

10:10 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha over "strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation"

10:00 am: RJD MP Manoj Jha has given notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over "strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation"

