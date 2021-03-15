Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: After an unusually long weekend, the proceedings for the second part of the Parliament Budget Session will begin on Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: After an unusually long weekend, the proceedings for the second part of the Parliament Budget Session will begin on Monday. Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned on Wednesday for four days on account of Maha Shivratri. However, the two Houses will reconvene again on Monday.

It is expected that the opposition, led by the Congress, will continue to cornor government on Monday over the rising fuel prices and demand a debate over the ongoing farmers' protest against the three contentious agericultural acts.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session:

9:24 am: Naik, during the accident, was accompanied by his wife Vijaya Naik and a personal assistant on his way to Gokarna from Yellapur, who both had died.

9:07 am: Naik had met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka on January 11 and was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He was discharged from the hospital on February 24.

8:49 am: Union AYUSH Minister and MoS Defence Shripad Naik will be attending the ongoing Parliament session in the national capital, informed his office on Sunday.

"Naik has left for Delhi on March 14 to attend the ongoing Parliament session," a statement issued by Naik's office read.

"He will not be available for the public for the next few days. People will be informed once he returns to Goa," the statement read.

8:27 am: The opposition might also question the government over the ongoing farmers' protest against the three contentious agericultural acts.

8:26 am: It is expected that the opposition will continue its attack on government over the fuel price hike and demand a debate over it.

8:25 am: The Parliament proceedings will resume today after an unusually long weekend.

