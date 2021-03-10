Parliament Budget Session: Parliament faced repeated adjournments on Tuesday following constant disturbance by the Opposition over the rising fuel prices in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Parliament resumed its Budget session proceedings on Monday, however, both houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- struggled to function amid the uproar by the opposition leaders over rising fuel prices and the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws. In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, while Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019. Lok Sabha, on the other hand, will see discussions on The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Both the houses on Tuesday were adjourned till today morning following repeated uproar by the Opposition over rising fuel prices. Parliament faced repeated adjournments following constant disturbance by the Opposition over the rising fuel prices in the country. Earlier the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said, "During the remaining part of the Budget Session, members will be seated in Rajya Sabha chambers and its gallery, with some physical distancing. 142 seats have been made available in Rajya Sabha chamber and remaining members to sit in the gallery."

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Budget Session of the Parliament:

12;15 pm; Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by the Opposition in the House, over the three #FarmLaws

12;00 pm; There will be no sitting of Rajya Sabha on March 12, says Rajya Sabha Secretariat

11:40 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12.30 pm today amid uproar by the Opposition over rising fuel prices.

11:20 am: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm today, amid sloganeering by the Opposition over rising fuel prices.

11:00 am: Addressing the parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi said that all the MPs and party workers should help eligible people get COVID-19 vaccines including helping them reach the vaccination centres: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

10:55 am: Congress & TMC give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding repeal of three farm laws. DMK, CPI (M), Shiv Sena & BSP give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for discussion on rising fuel prices

10:50 am: BSP MP Ashok Siddharth gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over increase in petrol and diesel prices

10:42 am: Congress, RJD and DMK give suspension of business notices in Rajya sabha over 'situation arising due to farmers' protest against the farm laws across the country'

10:25 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament to participate in the BJP parliamentary party meeting

10:10 am: RJD MP Manoj Jha gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest against the fam laws.

10:00 am: AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha to raise the demand for an extra chance to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan