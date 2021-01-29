Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: The opposition, led by Congress, has also decided to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address today in solidarity with farmers protesting against agricultural acts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin today amid restrictions over COVID-19 pandemic. The Parliament Session, which will be held in two phases, is important as the Centre will present the Union Budget 2021 on February 1 amid economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

Ahead of the beginning of Parliament Budget Session, 18 opposition parties have prepared to corner the government on coronavirus pandemic, LAC standoff, economy and farm laws. The opposition, led by Congress, has also decided to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address today in solidarity with farmers protesting against agricultural acts.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

10:46 am: This decade should be fully utilised. Keeping this in mind, there should be discussions in this session focussing on the decade - this is expected by the nation. I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution for the fulfilment of people's aspiration, says PM Modi.

10:43 am: Today commences the first Session of this decade. This decade is very important for the bright future of India. A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters, says PM Modi.

10:39 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament.

10:30 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament.

10:17 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of floor leaders of the House today afternoon.

9:24 am: Security check begin done ahead of the beginning of Parliament Budget Session.

8:45 am: Also Read -- Parliament Budget Session set to begin today; Oppn prepares to corner govt on farm laws, economy, COVID crisis

8:32 am: Recap: This session will be held as per COVID-19 protocols, with Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha meeting in shifts of five hours each -- with the upper house meeting from 9 am to 2 pm and the lower house in the evening from 3 pm to 8 pm.

8:30 am: Recap: The Parliament Budget Session will be held in two phases -- january 29 to February 15 and from March 8 to April 8.

8:01 am: The parties that will boycott the President's address are -- the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, National Conference, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Indian Union Muslim League, RSP, Peoples Democratic Party, MDMK, Kerala Congress (M) and the All India United Democratic Front.

7:59 am: The opposition has said that they will boycott President's address in solidarity with farmers protesting against agricultural acts.

"The Prime Minister and the BJP government remain arrogant, adamant and undemocratic in their response. Shocked by this insensitivity of the government, the opposition political parties, reaffirming the collective demand for the repeal of the anti-farmer laws and in solidarity with the Indian farmers, have decided to boycott the President's address to both the houses of Parliament...," a joint statement issued by the opposition said.

7:58 am: Meanwhile, 18 opposition parties, led by Congress, have decided to boycott President Kovind Ram Nath's joint address to the Parliament today.

7:32 am: Also Read -- Union Budget 2021: What is Economic Survey and why is it important? All you need to know

7:25 am: Ahead of Budget presentation, the Centre will present the Economic Survey 2021 today.

7:18 am: The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin today. The government will present the Union Budget 2021 on February 1 amid challenges posed by coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma