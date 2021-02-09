Parliament LIVE: Congress leader and MP from Wayanad is likely to address the Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha is expected to bid farewell to senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the newly enacted farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and attacked the opposition for misleading the farmers over the new legislation. The Prime Minister also attacked the Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots and said that India's nationalism is inspired by the ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and stated that the country is the 'mother of democracy'.

In today's proceeding of the Budget Session of the Parliament, Congress leader and MP from Wayanad is likely to address the Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha is expected to bid farewell to senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is retiring on February 15 on the completion of his term from the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, DMK, CPI, AAP and Shiv Sena have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'the plight of protesting farmers in Delhi', while, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'use of Hindi and other languages in Supreme Court and High Courts'.

10:45 am: The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House: PM Modi during farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha

9:50 am: Raising the issue of Ram Mandir judgment & bringing the then CJI & other things, it's a serious matter & we're thinking of taking appropriate measure: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's remarks in Lok Sabha yesterday

9:35 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11:30 am over avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

9:15 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the three farm laws.

9:00 am: BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'use of Hindi and other languages in Supreme Court and High Courts'.

8:45 am: Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya sabha over 'direct recruitment for the post of joint secretary in Central government'.

8:30 am: DMK, CPI, AAP and Shiv Sena have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'the plight of protesting farmers in Delhi'.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan