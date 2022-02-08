New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will reply to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Rajya Sabha. The Prime Minister, according to news agency ANI, will reply during the debate on the Union Budget 2022-23 which will begin at 11 am.

On Monday, he had replied to the Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha wherein he launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of strengthening separatism in India and becoming the "leader of the tukde-tukde gang" by following the Britishers' policy of "divide and rule".

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session:

9:25 hours: The information regarding number of COVID-19 related dead bodies estimated to have been dumped in the river Ganga is not available, MoS Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu tells Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

9:07 hours: Both Houses to discuss Union Budget 2022-23 - which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 - today.

9:00 hours: Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Rajya Sabha to be held at 9:20 am today in Parliament.

8:10 hours: Just recall what our first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru said from the Red Fort on inflation? When globalisation does not exist as it is today.... What he said, the Korean war affected the inflation here in India, pushing the price of essential commodities out of our hands, thus even we couldn't control them. This was our first Prime Minister on curbing inflation. Even he said that any incident that happened in the US does affect inflation here in our country, PM Modi said on Monday.

8:02 hours: PM Modi also cited first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to attack Congress over inflation and said it was in two digits before his government came to power in 2014. He said Congress had "such policies that they themselve accepted that inflation couldn't be curbed or tamed."

7:45 hours: PM Modi had also attacked Congress on the issue of startups and its "propaganda" about unemployment in post-Covid times, saying it was "making fun" of these youth entrepreneurs and "creating an environment of false fear to demoralise them".

7:35 hours: On Monday, PM Modi had replied to the Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha and attacked Congress, saying it has become the "leader of the tukde-tukde gang" in India.

7:30 hours: PM Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The address is expected to begin at 11 am.

