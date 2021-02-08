Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi will reply today on the motion of thanks on the President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha today amid opposition's call to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws. Since the start of the Parliament Budget Session, the opposition has continuously attacked the Centre over farm laws.

However, the government has accused the opposition of misleading the farms and has alleged that the farmers' protest is only in one state -- Punjab. The government has even said that it is ready for amendments but claimed that there is "nothing wrong" with the farm laws.

10:13 am: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the flash floods in Uttarakhand.

10:10 am: We're emphasising on indigenisation and have chosen 101 items that won't be imported from other nations but manufactured in India by Indians, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.

10:10 am: 11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India. By this March, India will have 17 Rafale aircraft. By April 2022, all Rafale aircraft (the entire batch) will come to India, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.

9:22 am: Just In: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said that PM Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address at 10.30 am today.

8:42 am: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the investigation of TRP scam.

8:41 am: BJP MP Nabam Rebia has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded for creation of a separate all India service cadre for Arunachal Pradesh.

8:40 am: BJD MP Prashanta Nanda has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded to provide mobile connectivity in villages and left-wing extremism (LWE) areas in Odisha.

8:35 am: CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the flash floods in Uttrakhand's Chamoli.

8:15 am: The government, however, has accused opposition of misleading farmers over farm laws, saying it is ready for amendments but "that doesn't mean there is any problem" in the legislation.

7:50 am: The Prime Minister's reply comes amidst opposition's continuous call to withdraw the farm laws and fulfil farmers' demands.

7:45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely to reply today on the motion of thanks on the President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha.

