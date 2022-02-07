New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha. The address is expected to take place in the evening, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the attack on the convoy of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

8:51 hours: Owaisi's convoy was attacked on Thursday while it was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh for Delhi after poll campaigning. The police later arrested two men, adding that further investigation is underway.

8:38 hours: Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha today over the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He will make a statement in Rajya Sabha around 11:10 am in Rajya Sabha and around 4:10 pm in Lok Sabha.

7:45 hours: India's foreign exchange reserves today exceed 630 billion dollars. Our exports have also grown rapidly, breaking several past records. During April to December 2021, our goods-exports stood at 300 billion dollars or more than Rupees 22 lakh crore, which is one and a half times more than the corresponding period of 2020, President Kovind had said in his address.

7:35 hours: President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed a joint session of both Houses on January 31 in which he had lauded the Modi government for the various initiatives it has taken and informed that the inflow of 48 billion dollars in investment in the first seven months of the current financial year was a testimony to the belief that the global investor community has in India's growth story.



