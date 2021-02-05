Parliament LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha was repeatedly adjourned on Thursday after opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and the three farm laws passed in the Parliament last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after several MPs wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over farmers' protest on Delhi borders, the opposition has once again prepared to corner the Centre over the three contentious farm laws that were passed in the Parliament last year.

The opposition, lead by the Congress, on Thursday disrupted Parliament proceedings regularly and raised slogans against the Centre and the farm laws, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the Lok Sabha several times. Amid this, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a high-level meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and top Delhi Police officials to discuss the situation in the national capital over farmers' protest.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session:

10:03 am: BSP MP Satish Mishra today in Rajya Sabha said that the government wants to suppress the farmers' protest by snapping their water and electricity supplies which "is a human rights violation".

"Nails have been fixed near the protest sites. I think government would not have made this kind of preparation at Pakistan border as it is doing at Delhi borders. Annadatas are being called the enemy of the nation. I urge you to shun ego and repeal the three laws," he said.

9:34 am: Just In: BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from Feb 8 to Feb 12 to support government's stand.

9:23 am: Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.

8:56 am: Recap: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

8:27 am: BJP MP Mahesh Poddar has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'efficient handling of COVID-19 situation in the country'.

8:13 am: The opposition has also prepared to corner the government over India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh. Amid this, the government on Thursday said that it has "given an appropriate response to China for attempts of transgression in several areas of the Western Sector at the LAC".

8:11 am: Amid uproar in the House, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also asked the Centre to leave its "stubborn" approach and discuss about the ongoing farmers' protest in the Parliament.

"What does GoI think Parliament is for? It is a deliberative body of elected representatives meant to offer their collective views on issues of national importance. Last session, GoI refused to discuss China &now farmers. Why have a Parlmnt at all if you don't want it to function?" he tweeted.

8:07 am: On Thursday, 10 opposition MPs had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and demanded a discussion over the farmers' protest in Delhi in the House.

"The impression we got at the Delhi Ghazipur border is like the border between India and Pakistan. The condition of farmers resembles that of prisoners in jail," the MPs wrote in their letter.

8:00 am: The opposition has once again prepared to corner the government over farmers' protest and the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

