New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on the Union Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha today at around 10 am. Sitharaman had also replied to discussion on Budget in the Rajya Sabha on Friday and had slammed the Congress-led opposition for creating a false narrative against the government that it only works for cronies.

Sitharaman, during her speech, lauded the government's efforts to develop the rural sector of India and said that several of the Centre's schemes were for the poor but not for the "sons-in-laws". She also said the Union Budget 2021 is instrument for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and asserted that the government is also looking at "long term sustainable growth".

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session:

8:15 am: Lauding Union Budget 2021, Sitharaman said that it is instrument for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and asserted that the government is also looking at "long term sustainable growth".

8:10 am: Sitharaman also accused the opposition of constantly alleging a false narrative that the government only worked for cronies.

8:05 am: On Friday, Sitharaman had replied to Budget discussions in Rajya Sabha and launched a scathing attack at the Congress, saying Union Budget 2021 will help poor but not the "damaads".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma