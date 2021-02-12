Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on Union Budget 2021 in Rajya Sabha today.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply in Rajya Sabha today to the discussion on Union Budget 2021. Amid hopes to revive the COVID-19 pandemic-hit economy, Sitharaman had presented the Budget on February 1. The central government had earlier said that Sitharaman had presented four-five mini-Budgets in 2020 and Union Budget 2021 will be a part of it only.

Meanwhile, Friday will be the last day of the first half of Parliament Budget Session and there will be no sitting on Saturdat. The Rajya Sabha will sit till 3 pm today. On the other hand, the second leg of the Parliament Budget Session will begin from March 8 and continue till April 8.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session:

9:59 am: The last passenger death due to a railway accident happened on 22nd March 2019. For the nearly 22 months, we have not had a single passenger death due to train accidents, says Railways Minister Piyush

In the new restructured Railway Board, we have designated a director general of safety for the first time in the Indian Railways, he added.

9:13 am: Just In: Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.

8:35 am: BJP MP Deepak Prakash has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'non-implementation of welfare schemes of Centre by the state governments'.

8:30 am: RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged fudging and manipulation of COVID-19 testing data in Bihar'.

8:16 am: TMC MP Abir Ranjan Biswas has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the 'sale of public sector undertakings'.

7:56 am: Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget 2021 on February 1 amid hopes to revive the Indian economy that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

7:49 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on Union Budget 2021 in Rajya Sabha today.

