Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am today over the "present situation in Eastern Ladakh".

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha today over the "present situation" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This comes a day after the Chinese Defence Ministry said that Indian and People Liberation Army (PLA) troops have started "synchronised and organised" disengagement in eastern Ladakh.

Since May last year, India and China have been locked in a standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks but have failed to end the deadlock. Amid this, the opposition, led by the Congress, has attacked the government on several occasion over the situation in Ladakh, asking the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister to make a statement over the issue.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session:

8:56 am: BJP MP Sampatiya Uikey has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha demanding "inclusion of 'Gondi' language in Eighth Schedule".

8:56 am: BJP MP Bhagwat Karad has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha expressing "concern over investigation ordered by Maharashtra government against Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar".

8:33 am: The opposition, meanwhile, has attacked the government over the situation in Ladakh, asking PM Modi and Rajnath Singh to make a statement over the issue.

8:25 am: The tensions between India and China had particullarly increased after the violent standoff in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

8:20 am: India and China are locked in a standoff in eastern Ladakh since May last year. The tensions have escalated over the last few months and talks have subsequently failed to the impasse along the LAC.

8:15 am: This comes a day after China announced that Indian and Chinese troops at the south and north banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh have started "synchronised and organised" disengagement.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha tomorrow regarding 'Present Situation in Eastern Ladakh'," the Defence Ministry had said on Wednesday.

