New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sitting past midnight, Lok Sabha members participated in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address. After most of the participants had made their point, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House at 1 am Wednesday. Lok Sabha usually sits between 4 pm and 9 pm but the timing was increased as members were willing. President addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on January 29 at the beginning of the Budget Session.

Now, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional while bidding a goodbye to his true friend, Ghulam Nabi Azad, sources in the Parliament have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on Wednesday evening. Prime Minister Modi, during his farewell speech for the retiring members of the Rajya Sabha, which includes veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, said that whoever will replace him in the house will have difficulty in matching his works. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead the Congress attack during debate on the union budget and will be the first speaker from his party in the discussion likely to be taken up by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Budget Session:

10:45 am: Pilot project for new design modular fencing on Indo-Pak border in Punjab has been completed in March 2020: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Rajya Sabha

10:20 am: The Rules under The Citizenship Amendment Act are under preparation. The Committee on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted an extension up to 9th April 2021 and 9th July 20201 respectively: MoS Home Nityananda Rai in a written reply in Rajya Sabha

10:10 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP leader VK Singh's statement on LAC transgression

10:00 am: Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today

9:50 am: On one hand, some of the carriers want us to open 100% while others would like us to take it slow. Our decision to raise it beyond 80% will depend on the behaviour of the virus: Union Civil Aviation Minister answers an MP's question 'Why are flights not operating up to 80%?'

9:30 am: There is a lot of interest among the members in discussing the Budget. My suggestion is that increase the time to debate the Budget from 10 hours to 12 hours: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in Rajya Sabha

9:20 am: Rajya Sabha proceedings begin for the day chaired by M Venkaiah Naidu

9:15 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for a separate bench of Allahabad High Court in Western Uttar Pradesh

9:00 am: BJP MP Anil Baluni has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the need for a mechanism to study glaciers to manage and prevent disasters such as the recent glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttrakhand.

8:45 am: Normally, discussion on General Budget is taken up first in Lok Sabha. But in 1955, 1959, 1963, 1965 and 2002, discussion on Budget commenced first in Rajya Sabha. It's likely that discussion on Budget starts first in Rajya Sabha for only the sixth time today.

8:30 am: The discussion on General Budget is listed after consideration of Major Ports Bill in Rajya Sabha, today. In Lok Sabha, it is listed after the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

8:15 am: The discussion on union budget 2021-22 is slated to be taken up after reply to the motion of thanks on the President's Address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

8:00 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead the Congress attack during debate on the union budget and will be the first speaker from his party in the discussion likely to be taken up by Lok Sabha on Wednesday

