New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha, the Parliament on Wednesday will debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address to both Houses. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first leader from the Opposition to reply to the debate.

On Monday, President Kovind had lauded the Modi government, saying its policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society. However, the opposition had criticsed the address, saying there was no mention about China and Pakistan.

11:51 hours: 16,427 private security agencies were active in India as of Jan 28, 2022, Union Home Ministry tells Rajya Sabha.

11:45 hours: However, the government on Monday said that there is no need for a separate discussion on the Pegasus issue now as the matter is sub-judice.

11:30 hours: Recap: The opposition wants the government to have a discussion on Pegasus. This comes after a New York Times report claimed that India bought the Pegasus spyware as part of a USD 2 billion defence deal with Israel in 2017.

10:47 hours: This is a pro-capitalist Budget that has nothing to offer to farmers, MGNREGA workers, and SC/ST and OBC communities. This Budget has been prepared, keeping in view the ensuing Assembly elections, says Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

10:17 hours: Rajya Sabha Members observe silence in the memory of the people who lost their lives in heavy rainfall in Malaysia and volcanic eruption in Tonga.

10:01 hours: Not a word on the China/Pak/Two Front situation. No regret on massacre of Civilians in Nagaland. No announcement on restoring statehood of J&K. Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, its terror implications on India obfuscated. No apology for Deaths in second COVID wave, Congress MP Manish Tewari had said.

9:55 hours: Recap: The Congress had criticised President Kovind's address and said that there was no mention about China and Pakistan, the two fronts on which India is engaged. It also said that President Kovind did not talk about the civillian killings in Nagaland.

9:33 hours: CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem has given notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the Pegasus issue amid recent reports revealing Government of India's engagement with Israeli firm NSO and purchase of the spyware.

9:18 hours: CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding discussion on Pegasus spyware.

9:05 hours: During his address on Monday, President Kovind had lauded the government for its response to COVID-19 pandemic. He also spoke about the various initiatives launched by the Modi government.

9:00 hours: The Parliament will debate about President Ram Nath Kovind's joint address to both Houses today. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be the first opposition leader to reply to the debate.

