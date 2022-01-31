New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin today with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint session of both Houses at 11 am. Following the President's address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha, while the Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by her on February 1 at 11 am.

The Parliament Budget Session is expected to to be stormy with opposition parties once again gearing up to raise the issue of Pegasus, farmers' protest, and the India-China border standoff. The session is being held in the midst of crucial assembly elections in five states, and with the campaigning in full swing, it will have an effect on Parliament proceedings.

Here are the LIVE Updates from day 1 of the Parliament Budget Session:

9:00 hours: "There will be a break from February 12 to March 13 during which the Standing Committees will examine Demands-for-Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare reports thereon. In all, there will be 29 sittings; ten in the first part and 19 in the second part," reads the Lok Sabha Secretariat's press release.

8:22 hours: Following President's address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha.

8:10 hours: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses at 11 am today.

8:05 hours: The first part of the Budget Session will have 10 sittings while 19 sittings are scheduled for the second part.

8:00 hours: The Parliament Budget Session will begin today. The session would be held in two phases - from January 31 to February 11 and from March 18 to April 8.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma