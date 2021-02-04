Parliament LIVE Updates: The Centre has agreed to discuss farm laws in the Parliament for 15 hours amid protests from opposition.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after the government agreed to discuss farm laws in the Parliament for 15 hours, the opposition has prepared to corner the Centre on the Republic Day Violence and farmers' protest. The opposition led by the Congress has said that it is "concerned" about the farmers' agitation against the farm laws and want the Centre to withdraw the farm laws immediately.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha proceedings were repeatedly adjourned due to opposition's protest against the farm laws, following which the government urged the members of the Parliament to return to their seats, people have sent them to the House to discuss their issues and not to raise slogans.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session:

14:09 pm: Just In: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow.

13:37 pm:

13:18 pm: Also Read -- Agricultural sector now 'Atmanirbhar', Union Budget 2021 will help India grow during pandemic: PM Modi

12:38 pm: TMC MP Derek O'Brien says "the government has failed India at many levels, it failed to uphold Parliament's sanctity because of its arrogance. On September 20, 2020, seven MPs who stood for farmers were suspended. I stand in solidarity with the farmers who lost their lives".

12:37 pm: Budget Allocations for DARPG (Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances) for 2021-22 stands at Rs 15 crores under scheme and Rs 30 crores under non-scheme, says Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

12:37 pm: Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders to hold media briefing on 6th and 7th February over Union Budget in all state capitals.

12:31 pm: TMC MP Derek O’Brien also attacked the government over farmers' protest and asked the Centre to take care of Delhi first and then West Bengal.

"Such are times...we should be thankful for small freedoms. Freedoms like being allowed to speak without the microphones being muted, or the television feeds censored or MPs not being escorted out," he said.

12:15 pm: Former Prime Minister and JDS chief HD Devegowda today said that farm laws is a state subject and it's in the concurrent list, adding that state government's opinion also has to be taken.

"We condemn actions of certain miscreants on Republic Day, but farmers are not responsible for it. They should not be punished. Centre's decision to put concrete walls at protest site won't help. Government must end the matter peacefully," he said.

11:23 am: BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks opposition, says country is battling COVID-19 but some leaders are busy pointing fingers. He further attacked the opposition for questionning lockdown and unlock phase.

"When there was UPA government, the health budget was not utilized fully. Congress-led UPA's 5 year budget was Rs 1,75,000 crores while NDA's one year health budget is Rs. 2,23,000 crores, 137 per cent increase from last year," he says.

11:20 am: Just In: Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.

10:55 am: The delegation of opposition leaders that had gone to meet the protesting farmers at Ghazipur border is returning back.

10:42 am: Meanwhile, Congress' Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over farm laws issue today.

10:41 am: Earlier today, RJD MP Manoj Jha slammed the Centre for its reaction towards the farm protests.

"Our democracy is strong, it will not be weakened by anyone’s tweet," he said.

10:40 am: We are here so that we can discuss this issue (farmers' protest) in Parliament, Speaker is not letting us raise the issue. Now all the parties will give details of what is happening here, says SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

10:40 am: Opposition leaders who have reached Ghazipur border to meet the protesting farmers have been stopped by the police.

10:35 am: Around 15 MPs from 10 opposition parties will arrive at Ghazipur border to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws.

10:31 am: The opposition has prepared to corner the government over the three contentious farm laws and the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma