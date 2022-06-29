Over To BJP As Maharashtra Crisis Nears End Game; Fadnavis Likely To Take Oath As CM On July 1

'Humara Neta Kaisa Ho, Devendra Fadnavis Jaisa Ho'! Slogans hailing former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis resounded at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai where the BJP legislative meeting was held, shortly after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that he is stepping down from the top post. Maharashtra BJP leaders were seen distributing sweets after Thackeray's announcement.

BJP's celebratory mode was switched on after the Supreme Court On Wednesday gave a green signal for the floor test, scheduled for Thursday, as ordered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. The top court's order was followed by Thackeray's resignation, whose party's share in the state assembly was reduced to a minority with only 15 Shiv Sena MLAs.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: BJP leaders at a hotel in Mumbai during a legislative meeting cheering slogans in favour of Former CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/Os2lAPiZX5 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

With Thackeray's resignation, the floor test is now a void. Meanwhile, media reports have said that BJP is likely to stake a claim to form the government in Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis taking the oath as CM on July 1. Reports also suggest that Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion brought the MVA to shackles, will be Fadnavis' deputy.

However, no official announcement has been made by the BJP leaders. Also, Eknath Shinde, who reached Goa on Tuesday evening with 50 rebel MLAs, has not announced his support to the BJP yet.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders also invoked 'karma' and the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray as they took a swipe at outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "Karma does not spare anyone," BJP general secretary C T Ravi, who is in charge of his party's affairs in the state, said.

"Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power. On the other hand, his son couldn't even control his party, despite being in power. What a fall from grace," BJP's IT department in charge Amit Malviya tweeted.

"Fadnavis always used to say that he will return to the House. Now, it's time. He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said.

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, appealed to Sena workers to allow the rebel legislators to return and not take to the streets in protest. The rebels, earlier in the evening, left Guwahati where they were camping for over a week and landed in Goa.

"Let the rebels who grew politically because of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray get joy and satisfaction of pulling down his son from the post of the chief minister," Uddhav Thackeray said, adding, "I don't want to get into the numbers' game. It would be shameful for me to see if even one of my own party colleagues stands against me," he said.

Earlier, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala of the Supreme Court said it was "not staying the floor test as convened by the Governor" but "tomorrow's proceeding will depend on the final outcome of this petition.' The Shiv Sena had challenged before the apex court Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's order to the Assembly secretary to schedule a floor test on Thursday morning.