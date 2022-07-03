'Our Aim Should Be To Take India From Appeasement To Fulfilment’: PM Modi At BJP Executive Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the party's goal should be "fulfilment of all". While addressing the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad, PM Modi outlined the evolution of the BJP and explained: "the duty we owe to the country and its people".

Prime Minister also addressed a public rally on the same day and hailed people of Telangana and said, "People of Telangana are known for their hard work. The state's people have a lot of talent. Telangana is also known for its history and culture, its art and architecture are a matter of pride for all of us."

He added, "In the last 8 yrs, we have initiated various policies for the welfare of the poor, Dalit, backward, and tribal people. That's why people from all sections of society have increased trust in our govt and its policies."

Earlier, Hailing Hyderabad as "Bhagyanagar", PM said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel laid the foundation of "Ek Bharat" (United India) by integrating the region into the Union and it is the BJP's historical obligation to build 'Shreshtha Bharat'.

Addressed the @BJP4India National Executive meeting in Hyderabad. Talked about a wide range of issues including our Party’s development agenda, the pro-people efforts in the last 8 years and ways to further deepen our connect with the people. pic.twitter.com/PeDnxf2mX9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2022

PM Modi also hit back at opposition parties for questioning the BJP's democratic credentials and asked what is the status of democracy within their organisations.

Without naming anyone, Modi said the parties which ruled India for long are in terminal decline now. "We should not mock them but learn from their mistakes," Prasad quoted Modi as having told the gathering.

Later at a press conference, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad referred to various points raised by the prime minister in his speech.

#WATCH | Prime Minister (at the BJP National Executive meeting in Hyderabad) talked of a new politics in the country, a new political culture where the political ecosystem transcends beyond... battering (with 'Sneh Yatra'): BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8ZGtclkLNX — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, PM Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the BJP's two-day national executive committee meeting.

This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners for the party's mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government. Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.