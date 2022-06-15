New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Opposition leaders on Wednesday adopted a resolution to field a common candidate for the post of the President in the upcoming Presidential Elections, slated to take place on July 18. The decision was taken today during the opposition leaders' meet which was called by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Leaders of 17 parties from across the country attended the meeting at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.

"Several parties were here today. We've decided we will choose only one consensus candidate. Everybody will give this candidate our support. We will consult with others. This is a good beginning. We sat together after several months, and we will do it again", Mamata Banerjee said while addressing a joint press briefing after the meeting.

Along with the Congress, NCP, SP, RJD, NC, CPM, CPI, JMM, Shiv Sena, IUML, PDP, JDS, and RLD are among those attending the meeting, while Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are among those who have decided to skip the meet.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan