New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after the Supreme Court put the controversial Sedition law on hold, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed the decision and said that telling the truth was 'patriotism, not treason'. In an apparent dig at the Centre, the former Congress chief further stated that "listening to the truth is Rajdharma and crushing the truth is arrogance.

"Telling the truth is patriotism, not treason. Telling the truth is love for country, not treason. Listening to the truth is 'rajdharma'. Crushing the truth is arrogance. Don't be afraid," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

सच बोलना देशभक्ति है, देशद्रोह नहीं।

सच कहना देश प्रेम है, देशद्रोह नहीं।



सच सुनना राजधर्म है,

सच कुचलना राजहठ है।



डरो मत! pic.twitter.com/AvbWVxKh6p — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2022

Gandhi had at times accused the BJP of muzzling the voices of the people and had called them arrogant for not listening to people's voices. The Congress, which accuses the Narendra Modi government of rampant misuse of the sedition law against critics, activists, journalists and political rivals, had promised to repeal the provision in its 2019 election manifesto.

However, Rahul Gandhi's barbs were encountered by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who said that Congress Party and "its ecosystem of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang have no right to give sermons to others".

The NDA Government under PM @narendramodi Ji will always protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India. It will also protect the values enshrined in our Constitution.

Congress Party and it's eco-system of the Tukde Tukde gang have no right to give sermons to others. https://t.co/UgY1E422ry — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 11, 2022

In a series of tweets, Rijiju said, "Empty words by @RahulGandhi If there is one party that is the antithesis of freedom, democracy and respect for institutions, it is the Indian National Congress. This Party has always stood with Breaking India forces and left no opportunity to divide India."

Empty words by @RahulGandhi



If there is one party that is the antithesis of freedom, democracy and respect for institutions, it is the Indian National Congress.



This Party has always stood with Breaking India forces and left no opportunity to divide India. https://t.co/Rajl1pG2v8 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 11, 2022

In a historic decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition be kept in abeyance till the government's exercise of reviewing the law is complete. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also asked the Central government and States not to register any cases under Section 124A.

It added that if such cases are registered in future, the parties are at liberty to approach the court and the court has to expeditiously dispose of the same, the bench added. The apex court also said that those already booked under Section 124A IPC and are in jail can approach the concerned courts for bail.

Allowing the Central government to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A, the apex court said that it will be appropriate not to use the provision of law till further re-examination is over. The bench now posted the hearing of a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law, in July.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan