On Rahul Gandhi's 'Death Of Democracy' Barb At Centre, BJP's 'Dadi Ki Emergency' Retort

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched an all-out attack on the BJP-led Central government on issues like price rise and inflation and said that India is witnessing the death of democracy and anybody who stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked". Gandhi said that his family is attacked because it fights for democracy and for communal harmony.

Gandhi charged that the sole agenda of the government is that people's issues such as price rise, unemployment and violence in society must not be raised. "How do you feel about the death of democracy? What this country built in 70 years was destroyed in 8 years. There is no democracy in India today!" Gandhi said.

In a veiled attack on PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and two top-notch businessmen, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, there is a dictatorship of 4 people in India. We want to raise the issue of inflation, unemployment etc. We want to discuss the society being divided."

#WATCH | "Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/uynamOL6w5 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

"We (Opposition) are not allowed to speak in Parliament. We are arrested on the road. This is the condition of India today. Media can't show courage in the current environment," he added.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre has put "its people" in government machinery. "In a democracy, the Opposition fights on the strength of institutions. Meaning the country has a legal structure, there is an electoral structure, which as on date, is the media of the country. But, in all these institutions, the Central government has put its people," Rahul Gandhi said.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP accused him of "blaming" Indian democracy and its institutions for the Congress' repeated defeat in polls under him and the ongoing ED probe against him in the National Herald case. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress leader made "shameful and irresponsible" comments and noted that it was his grandmother and then PM Indira Gandhi who had suspended people's democratic rights by imposing Emergency.

"Stop demeaning the institutions of India to safeguard your corruption and misdeeds. If people don't listen to you why are you blaming us? If people saw dictatorship, it was during the Emergency when people, including opposition leaders and editors, were jailed, judges superseded and censorship imposed. Indira Gandhi had then spoken about having a "committed judiciary," he said.

"Why do you blame democracy when people of India reject you with repeated regularity," he added and asked Gandhi if there is democracy within his party which has some "good leaders" but it is all about the Gandhi family".

The war of words came amid the ongoing protests by the Congress party with its parliamentarians marching from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan over the rising figures of inflation and unemployment in the country.

#WATCH | Congress interim president & MP Sonia Gandhi leads protest of party MPs against inflation and unemployment, in Parliament pic.twitter.com/ceCIbQ4aLv — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

To register their protest, all the Congress MPs came inside the Parliament House wearing black-coloured clothes. Rahul Gandhi, who usually wears a white kurta, has this time worn a black shirt. Congress-interim president Sonia Gandhi was seen leading the protest march. She was also wearing black to register her protest.