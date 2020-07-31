Ashok Gehlot has slammed the BJP over the saffron party's objection to the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress and asked whether the similar merger of four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs with the BJP was correct.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched a country offensive against the BJP over the saffron party's objection to the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress and asked whether the similar merger of four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs with the BJP was correct.

"The overnight merger of four TDP MPs in Rajya Sabha with the BJP is right but the merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress is wrong. Is a merger right when it happens in Rajya Sabha and wrong when happens here (in Rajasthan)?" Gehlot asked.

Earlier in June last year, four of the six Rajya Sabha MPs of TDP split from the party and joined the BJP. The TDP MPs merged the TDP Legislature Party in the Rajya Sabha with the BJP. TDP MPs YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh, and GM Rao had said therat they decided to merge with the BJP after getting inspired and encouraged by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Similarly, six BSP MLAs from Rajasthan had last year merged with the Congress party. The move had helped Ashok Gehlot government raise his majority in the house. The Congress had won 100 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. After the merger of BSP MLAs, the party's strength rose to 106, a comfortable majority in the House.

However, with the revolt by Sachin Pilot and 18 of his loyalist MLAs, the Ashok Gehlot government stumbled upon an unlikely crisis. To make matters worse, BSP chief Mayawati and a BJP MLA Madan Dilawar moved to the High Court against the merger.

On Thursday, the Rajasthan High Court had issued notices to the Speaker of the state assembly, CP Joshi and six MLAs - Sandeep Yadav, Tijara MLA, Wajib Ali (Nagar), Deepchand Kheria (Kishangarh Bas), Lakhan Meena (Karauli), and Rajendra Gudha (Udaipurwati) - who contested elections on Bahujan Samaj Party tickets and then merged with the Congress last year.





