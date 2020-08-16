Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called the Congress leader "losers who cannot influence people even in their own party".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Launching a scathing attack on former Congress President Rahul Gandhi over charges of BJP's collusion with Facebook and WhatsApp, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called the Congress leader "losers who cannot influence people even in their own party". The BJP leader also reminded the Congress party that "it was caught red-handed" in alliance with Cambridge Analytica.

"Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us?" the minister said.

You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us? https://t.co/NloUF2WZVY
— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 16, 2020

Citing a report carried by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ, the 50-year-old had hit out at the saffron party and the RSS, saying that the two oufits control Facebook and WhatsApp in India to spread fake news and influence the electorate.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared the article by American Publication Wall Street Journal titled "Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics" which alleged that the social media giant turned a blind eye to hate speech by BJP leader T Raja Singh and other Hindu nationalists individuals and groups to avoid damaging its business prospects.

Notably, a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had alleged that social media giant Facebook had ‘opposed applying hate-speech rules’ to groups linked with the BJP and allowed anti-Muslim posts on its platform.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha