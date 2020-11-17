Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala launched a counter-attack and said that "to spread lies, fraud and creating new illusions have become the way of the Modi government."

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Opposition Congress on Tuesday launched a counteroffensive against Home Minister Amit Shah over his "Gupkar gang" remark and accused him of making "false, misleading and mischievous statements". The reaction from the Congress party has come in response to Amit Shah's tweets slamming the Congress and Jammu and Kashmir politicians over the "Gupkar alliance".

"Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere," his tweet read.

"It's a shame that Home Minister Amit Shah is keeping aside the responsibility of the national security and is making false, misleading and mischievous statements on Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," he added.

Reacting to Shah's remarks, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asked how BJP can stitch so many alliances but it becomes against the national interest when Opposition parties unite for an election.

"Fighting elections in an alliance is also anti-national now. BJP can stitch as many alliances in its hunger for power but somehow we are undermining national interest by putting up a united front," her tweet read.

The "People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration" is a group of Jammu and Kashmir politicians, including Farooq Abdulla, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Lone to fight for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar declaration was founded on August 4, 2019 at the Gupkar Road residence of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma