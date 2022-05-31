Shimla | Jagran Politics Desk: Taking a swipe at Congress over dynastic politics and corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to build a new India and not a vote bank as his government completed eight years in power at the Centre.

Attacking the Congress, PM Modi - in his mega rally at poll-bound Himachal Pradesh - said previous governments considered that corruption was an "essential part of the system", but the situation has changed now.

"(Earlier) talks used to be about 'atki latki bhatki' schemes, nepotism, scams but today talks are about benefits from govt schemes... Today India's start-ups are being talked about globally. Even World Bank talks about India's Ease of Doing Business...," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma