Bhubaneswar | Jagran Politics Desk: The entire cabinet of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government resigned from their position on Saturday ahead of the cabinet rejig. The new cabinet will now be sworn in on Sunday at 12 pm in the Raj Bhavan, reported news agency ANI quoting official sources.

The rejig is a part of the party's strategy to strengthen itself ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the state legislative assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2024. According to media reports, Pradip Amat and Latika Pradhan might get a ministerial berth.

The new cabinet, according to reports, will be a combination of young and old faces. The ruling party, which has 113 MLAs in the 147-member state assembly, is also expected to drop some of the old faces from the cabinet.

Interestingly, this comes a day after the BJD registered a landslide victory in the Brajrajnagar assembly by-elections with party leader Alaka Mohanty winning by more than 66,000 votes.

This is the highest margin in all the by-elections held in Odisha since 2019. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Mohanty received 93,953 votes while his nearest candidate - Congress' Kishore Patel - bagged 27,831 votes.

"I am very grateful to CM Naveen Patnaik for having faith in me and giving me the ticket for the by-poll. I also want to thank party workers who worked really hard with me in scorching hit for the by-poll. Besides, I am thankful to the people of Brajrajnagar for their support. I will work really hard for overall development of the constituency," Mohanty said after her win.

The Brajrajnagar by-elections, meanwhile, were a setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its candidate Radharani Panda, a former MLA from the constituency, got just 22,630 votes.

The by-election for the Brajarajnagar MLA seat in the Jharsuguda district of Odisha were held on May 31, where as many as 2,14,878 electorates were slated to cast their votes in 279 polling booths.

Of these, 22 booths were new while 60 others were identified as sensitive. Webcasting was also done in 145 booths. To ensure free and fair voting, as many as 27 platoons force and 100 police personnel were deployed at the polling booths.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma