New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shashi Tharoor on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that PM's famous phrase 'O Mitron' is far more dangerous than the current variant Omicron of Covid-19. He compared coronavirus with PM's famous phrase, which he uses in most of his rallies and addresses.

The Lok Sabha member taking to Twitter, wrote, "Far more dangerous than #Omicron is 'O Mitron'! We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred & bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitution & the weakening of our democracy. There is no “milder variant” of this virus."

Shashi Tharoor noted that there is no milder variant of that 'virus'. Tharoor's tweet came when President Ram Nath Kovind was listing the achievements of the central government during the joint sitting of parliament.

The President had said that the government considers the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar as its guiding principle, adding that “democracy is not just a form of the government, democracy's base is a sense of respect for people.”

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla said that Tharoor's attempt was to make light of the serious Covid situation in the country. "Rahul Gandhi keeps harping about Covid, but Congress actually makes light of the serious situation," India Today reported.

The Lok Sabha member have been taking subtle digs at the BJP Leaders. On January 29, he shared a video of Yogi Adityanath and said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had no idea how much damage he had caused to the country. "This country has been turned into a graveyard," he had said.

On January 26, Tharoor tweeted, "Congress-yukt BJP (Congress (leaders)-laden BJP)”, a play on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of ‘Congress mukt Bharat’ or ‘Congress-free India’.

Posted By: Ashita Singh