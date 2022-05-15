Dimapur | Jagran Politics Desk: The National People's Party (NPP) is ready to form an alliance with 'like-minded parties' - including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - for the Nagaland assembly elections 2023, announced party national general secretary M Rameshwar Singh at a press conference in Dimapur on Saturday.

The NPP is a part of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). However, the two parties contested the Manipur assembly elections 2022 alone due to their differences. Since then, it is being speculated that the two might part their ways.

"We have an alliance with the BJP in Meghalaya, for Nagaland to we are open. We will be very happy to work with BJP because they are very proactive while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very much concerned for the Northeast because of which the Act East policy has been given priority," Singh said.

Singh said if the BJP and the NPP form an alliance, the latter will make sure that whatever the former is providing to all other northeast states are given to Nagaland. He said NPP leaders are in Nagaland to deliberate and put into action the vision and mission of NPP, which is the dream of late PA Sangma and his son Conrad Sangma.

"We want to make a difference in terms of political presence in Delhi and we want to bring a turnaround in development in Nagaland and to increase the per capita income of Nagaland, to bring economic welfare, to bring peace and overall development in the state," he said.

"Our vision is one voice, one Northeast and we are heading towards that objective and mission and we will continue to do so... in the upcoming elections in Nagaland," he said.

Asserting that the NPP will work for the welfare of people of Nagaland, Singh said if the people of Nagaland give us an opportunity to be part of the government, the first thing that NPP would like to do is try and provide jobs to the educated unemployed youths in the sectors of IT, health services, etc.

"BJP led NDA government has hundreds of schemes for development, but those schemes are not reaching the people, we will ensure that all the schemes and the benefits which Narendra Modi government is giving, should reach Nagaland," Singh said.

The BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance is in power in Nagaland. The NDPP has 18 seats while the BJP has 12 seats in the 60-member state legislative assembly. The NPP had won two seats but both of its legislators - Imnatiba and L Khumo - joined the NDPP in March 2019, reducing the party's tally to zero.

(With inputs from PTI)

