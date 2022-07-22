'Not The Time For Ego, Anger': Oppn's VP Candidate On TMC's Decision To Abstain From Voting

Opposition's vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Friday described the Trinamool Congress' decision to abstain from voting in the VP election as "disappointing" and said this was not the time for "whataboutery, ego or anger".

Alva's reaction came a day after the TMC announced it would abstain from the upcoming vice presidential election, as it does not agree with the way the Opposition candidate was decided without keeping the party in the loop.

"The TMC's decision to abstain from voting in the VP election is disappointing. This isn't the time for 'whataboutery', ego or anger. This is the time for courage, leadership & unity. I believe, @MamataOfficial , who is the epitome of courage, will stand with the opposition," Alva tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced that the party will abstain from voting in the upcoming Vice Presidential poll as it does not agree with the way the Opposition candidate was decided without keeping the party in the loop.

"TMC will abstain in the upcoming VP polls as it was decided in the meeting. TMC will not support NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar for the Vice President election nor will it support Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the election," said Abhishek Banerjee.

"We know how Jagdeep Dhankhar was when he was the West Bengal Governor. He attacked the people of Bengal and the Chief Minister in different ways. Hence we will not go with the NDA candidate at any cost," he said.

Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleged that the Opposition candidate was decided without proper consultation and deliberation with the party, which has 35 MPs in both the Houses. TMC MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha held a meeting at Mamata Banerjee's residence to decide on the party's stand for the vice presidential poll.

"We disagree with the process of announcing the Opposition candidate without keeping TMC in the loop. We were neither consulted nor was anything discussed with us. So we can't support the Opposition nominee," he said.

NDA has nominated former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the election scheduled to be held on August 6. Opposition parties had on July 17 decided to field former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the poll.