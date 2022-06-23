Not Staking Claim To Form Govt, Shinde's Revolt Is Shiv Sena's Internal Matter: BJP

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, BJP leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not staking claim to form its government in the state. He also met former CM and party leader Devendra Fadnavis and stated that no Shiv Sena MLA is in touch with the party as of now.

"We haven't spoken to Eknath Shinde. This is Shiv Sena's internal matter. BJP has nothing to do with this. We're not staking claim to form the government," said Danve as quoted by ANI. He further said that for the party to survive, it was necessary to get out of the "unnatural alliance", stressing that only the constituent parties benefitted during the tenure of the coalition government in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said that he was willing to resign and added that he would quit as party chief if the party workers demand and will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him. "I am ready to quit the Chief Minister's post right now. Positions come and go...But can you promise me the next Chief Minister will be from the Shiv Sena," said Thackeray.

Thackrey said he was ready to step down if the rebel leader and MLAs supporting him, all camping in Guwahati in the BJP-ruled Assam, declare that they don't want him to continue as CM. "Come to me and tell me to resign, to my face, and I'll quit as Chief Minister. The Chief Minister's position came to me accidentally - it's not something I yearn," he added.

Shinde boldly challenged Thackeray on Wednesday for the first time in the party saying he would carry forward the "Hindutva" ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray hinting that Thackeray has diminished the ideology of Shiv Sena.

Thackeray denying the allegations claimed that the party will never give up on Hindutva. "Some people are saying that this is not Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. I want to ask what I have done that this is not Balasaheb's Shiv Sena", he questioned. "Shiv Sena will never give up on Hindutva," he added.