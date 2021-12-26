New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha will not contest any elections clarified farmer leader on Sunday. The umbrella organisation of various farm unions - will not contest any elections, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said today, adding that he is not joining politics.

His statement comes after farmers' organisations came together and formed a political front to contest the Punjab elections due next February.

When asked about his stand on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mr Rakesh Tikait said he will speak on it after the model code of conduct comes into force.

Farmers will play the role of a kingmaker in UP, he added.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election. Some people had gone there "on leave" for four months, someone is playing cards, someone is roaming... what can we do? After four months, we will see who has gone and who has done what," he said.

"We are holding a meeting on the 15th and we will talk about this then," Mr Tikait added.

Earlier, Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said in Chandigarh had announced on Staurday that at least 22 farmers unions have decided to form a political front and that they will be contesting the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

"A new 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha' is formed for contesting Punjab Assembly elections. 22 unions have taken this decision. We need to change the system and want to appeal to people to support this morcha," he said.

Furthermore, Mr Rakesh Tikait also alleged the inaction of Centre ruling party BJP in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where farmers were mowed down by a speeding car that was being driven allegedly by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son.

Posted By: Ashita Singh