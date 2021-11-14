New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after the gruesome attack claimed the lives of 7 people including an Amry Colonel, his wife, their 7-year-old son and 5 Army jawans in Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Modi government for the attack and said that the incident 'once again proved that PM Modi is incapable of protecting the country'.

Tweeting about the horrific incident, Rahul Gandhi also sent his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased jawans and wrote, "The terrorist attack on the army convoy in Manipur once again proves that the Modi government is not capable of protecting the nation. My condolences to the martyrs and condolences to their families. The nation will remember your sacrifice," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

मणिपुर में सेना के क़ाफ़िले पर हुए आतंकी हमले से एक बार फिर साबित होता है कि मोदी सरकार राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा करने में असमर्थ है।



शहीदों को मेरी श्रद्धांजलि व उनके परिवारजनों को शोक संवेदनाएँ। देश आपके बलिदान को याद रखेगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 13, 2021

The Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in the ambush in Manipur on Saturday morning, in a fresh eruption of terrorist violence in the border state.

The gruesome attack took place near the Sehken Village when heavily armed militants fired upon the convoy of Colonel Viplav Tripathy, who had gone to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar and was returning from there. The terrorists first carried out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast and then fired at the vehicles in it, Indian army officials said.

Meanwhile, Manipur-based militant organisations PLA and MNPF claimed responsibility for the attack. The PLA and MNPF in a joint statement on Saturday night claimed responsibility for the ghastly attack, stating that they did not know that the Commanding Officer's family was also in the convoy.

"In the disturbed area, family and kid should not accompany. Chief of Army of PLA (Irengbam Chaoren) has congratulated the participating cadres in the operations," said the statement, signed by both the militant outfits' publicity in-charges.

Other Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Jairam Ramesh, also condemned the attack and demanded action against those behind it. "This is absolutely shocking and deeply saddening! Hope those responsible will be brought to justice soon," said former union minister Jairam Ramesh.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur in which five brave personnel and two family members lost their lives. Salute their martyrdom and extend sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Gehlot said on Twitter.

