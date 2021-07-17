There is no truth in the rumour, asserted the chief minister, who will return to Bengaluru on Saturday after meeting the BJP chief and the Union ministers.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday dismissed reports of his resignation, saying it is not at all true and all of these reports are rumours. After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, Yediyurappa said that no situation arose during the meet where he was aksed for his resignation.

This came as several media reports have stated that Yediyurppa has offered his resignation to the party high command in Delhi citing ill health issues. "Not at all. Not at all," Yediyurappa said when asked if he has resigned. There is no truth in the rumour, asserted the chief minister, who will return to Bengaluru on Saturday after meeting the BJP chief and the Union ministers.

"Yesterday I met the Prime Minister. We discussed in detail the development of the state and I will come back to Delhi again in the first week of next month. There is no value of such news (regarding resignation)," he added.

Yeddyurappa reached Delhi on Friday. He had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended other meetings regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation and development projects in the state. These developments come amid reports of growing resentment among BJP MLAs in Karnataka against the 78-year-old Chief Minister.

Last month, party MLAs and ministers had demanded that Yediyurappa step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka. BJP MLC AH Vishwanath had also said that 80 per cent of BJP legislators who met the national general secretary in charge of the State Arun Singh felt that leadership in the state should be changed.

Yediyurappa, however, denied the allegations and said that confusion among members would be cleared. He also later said, "I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislators."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan