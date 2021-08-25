Union minister Narayan Rane has given a fresh statement over his 'slap' remark against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. He said even Thackeray had used unpalatable words while referring to BJP leaders Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after being arrested for making controversial remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, Union minister Narayan Rane said even the Maharashtra chief minister had used unpalatable words while referring to BJP leaders Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to reporters after securing bail from a Mahad court on Tuesday and further relief from the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, Rane also asserted that he is not afraid of the ruling Shiv Sena in the state.

“I am not afraid of anyone and I am not backing out. My words were an expression of anger against the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) who forgot the year of India's Independence. I only told reporters what he had already said, so how can it be a crime,” Rane said.

Rane made the controversial remarks on Monday after which Shiv Sena workers lodged police complaints against him in several districts. Acting on these complaints, police arrested Rane and produced him before the Mahad court where he was granted bail late Tuesday night.

When asked how he will criticise Maharashtra's Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government, he said, “I will criticise using good words.” Rane said Thackeray had ordered his party workers to break the jaws of people attacking the Sena Bhavan (party headquarters in Mumbai). Thackeray had also said that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath should be beaten up with sandals, Rane claimed.

“Uddhav Thackeray also called Union Home Minister Amit Shah shameless. He even said he was using unparliamentary words deliberately to describe Shah. What a civilised language,” Rane said.

Referring to Shiv Sena leaders referring to his alleged crimes, Rane said, “If I was a gangster according to the Sena, that party made me the chief minister. Was it ok with the party?” “I will not sit quietly. We will use all parliamentary tools and legal powers and corner the MVA government in coming days,” he added. Further, talking about Shiv Sena MLAs issuing verbal threats, Rane said, “I wonder whether they had ever killed a mouse.”

