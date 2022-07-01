Not A Shiv Sena CM: Uddhav Thackeray Attacks Eknath Shinde, BJP

A day after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, former CM and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a sharp attack on his one-time loyalist and friend-turned-foes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing a press conference on Friday, Thackeray said: "The manner in which Govt has been formed and a so-called Shiv Sena worker has been made CM, I had said the same to Amit Shah. This could've been done respectfully."

"This CM (Eknath Shinde) is not a Shiv Sena CM," he added.

Further criticising the BJP, Sena's former ally, Thackeray said that there wouldn't have been a Maha Vikas Aghadi government had the BJP agreed to his party's earlier demand of sharing the CM post for two-and-a-half years.

"About what happened yesterday, I had told Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years (during Shiv Sena-BJP alliance). Had they done this earlier, there would've been no Maha Vikas Aghadi," Thackeray said.

Shinde on Thursday (June 30) took oath as the Maharashtra CM with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister after days of political drama that led to Thackeray's resignation as CM and the fall of the MVA government.

Thackeray also said that he was saddened by new Maharashtra government's move to relocate metro car shed to Aarey Colony from Kanjurmarg in Mumbai.

"Let the metro car shed project be at Kanjurmarg and not in Aarey. Kanjurmarg is not a private plot. I am with the environmentalists and had declared Aarey as reserved forest. Wildlife exists in that forest," he said.

Thackeray described the rebellion in his party as a mockery of democracy and waste of people's vote.

Meanwhile, the newly formed government in Maharashtra will face a Vote of Confidence on July 4 to prove its majority in the State Assembly.

The Special Session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held on July 3 and 4. On July 2, the nomination for Speaker's election will be filed and on July 3 Speaker's election will be held. Furthermore, on July 4 Vote of Confidence will be taken.

Shinde claims to have the support of 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and other independents.