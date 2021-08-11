Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu got emotional while expressing concern over the Opposition leaders' behaviour in the House on Tuesday. He said that the sacredness of House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and others climbed on them.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday (August 11) got emotional while expressing concern over the Opposition leaders' behaviour in the House a day before as the parliament met to transact business. The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 PM as Opposition parties raised slogans over various issues while Naidu was speaking. The Rajya Sabha Chairman was saddened by some opposition MPs climbing on the Table in the House on Tuesday and couldn't sleep because of the 'sacrilege of the temple of democracy'.

"All sacredness of this House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables," Naidu said.

"You can not force the government to work as per your wish. The sanctity of the house was violated...this is like sacrilege," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a ruckus was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha as Opposition MPs climbed on the tables, waved black cloth, and threw files when discussion on farmers' protest against new reform laws began in the House. Several MPs stood at the table where the parliamentary staff sits right below the chair and other raised anti-government slogans. Few members even squatted on the table for over one-and-half hours. During all this, the proceedings were adjourned multiple times. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House due to the ugly scene.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh indirectly targeted Naidu in a tweet saying "Presiding officers in Parliament are supposed to be neutral umpires, not partisan players. They cannot present a totally one-sided picture of goings on in the House and further aggravate the situation. Misplaced emotion leads to commotion," he wrote.

This year the monsoon session of parliament, which began on July 19, has witnessed several disruptions, adjournments, and protests in both houses over different issues including Pegasus snooping scandal and farmers' protest

