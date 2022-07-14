'No Words Banned': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amid Row Over 'Unparliamentary' Terms

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said "no word has been banned" in the new booklet released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. His clarification came amid a huge uproar over the new list, with opposition leaders attacking the government for categorising certain words as unparliamentary.

Addressing a press conference, Birla said it has been a routine practice since 1959 to expunge certain words. He said MPs are free to express their views, but stressed that "should be as per the decorum of the Parliament".

"Words that have been expunged have been said or used in the Parliament by the Opposition as well as the party in power. Nothing as such selective expunging of words used by only Opposition... no words banned, have removed words that were objected to previously," Birla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Opposition parties have been lashing the central government over the new list that declares several words such as such as 'corruption', 'corrupt', 'Jumlajeevi', 'tanashah', 'Dictator', 'black' and 'Khalistani' unparliamentary.

The Congress has described the new list as the "New Dictionary for New India". "Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken," tweeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said a "gag order" has been issued for MPs ahead of the Parliament Monsoon Session.

"Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament: Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy," he tweeted.



Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out at the government, saying the meme to speak only "Wah Modi ji, Wah" seems to be turning true. "'What to do, what to speak, only Wah Modi ji, Wah', this popular meme now seems to be turning true," she tweeted.