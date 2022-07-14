'No Words Banned': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amid Row Over 'Unparliamentary' Terms

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said MPs are free to express their views, but stressed that "should be as per the decorum of the Parliament".

By Aalok Sensharma
Updated: Thu, 14 Jul 2022 05:44 PM IST
Minute Read
'No Words Banned': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amid Row Over 'Unparliamentary' Terms
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said "no word has been banned" in the new booklet released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. His clarification came amid a huge uproar over the new list, with opposition leaders attacking the government for categorising certain words as unparliamentary.

Addressing a press conference, Birla said it has been a routine practice since 1959 to expunge certain words. He said MPs are free to express their views, but stressed that "should be as per the decorum of the Parliament".

"Words that have been expunged have been said or used in the Parliament by the Opposition as well as the party in power. Nothing as such selective expunging of words used by only Opposition... no words banned, have removed words that were objected to previously," Birla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also Read
Presidential Polls 2022: Big Setback For Oppn As Hemant Soren's JMM..
Presidential Polls 2022: Big Setback For Oppn As Hemant Soren's JMM..

Opposition parties have been lashing the central government over the new list that declares several words such as such as 'corruption', 'corrupt', 'Jumlajeevi', 'tanashah', 'Dictator', 'black' and 'Khalistani' unparliamentary.

The Congress has described the new list as the "New Dictionary for New India". "Words used in discussion and debates which correctly describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken," tweeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read
'Compilation Of Words Already Expunged': Govt Sources Clarify After Row..
'Compilation Of Words Already Expunged': Govt Sources Clarify After Row..

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said a "gag order" has been issued for MPs ahead of the Parliament Monsoon Session.

"Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament: Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy," he tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out at the government, saying the meme to speak only "Wah Modi ji, Wah" seems to be turning true. "'What to do, what to speak, only Wah Modi ji, Wah', this popular meme now seems to be turning true," she tweeted.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.