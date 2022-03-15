New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took the onus for denying tickets to children of the party leaders in 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never have any place for "dynastic politics".

Quoting sources, news agency ANI reported that PM Modi during the BJP Parliamentary party meet said 'Parivarvad' leads casteism, sending a strong message to party leaders that the saffron party leads by example.

"Several members of Parliament and party leaders were seeking tickets in the recently concluded elections for their children and many of them were denied. For those who are not given tickets for the children, the responsibility entirely lies with me," said PM Modi during the meeting, according to ANI sources.

Even in earlier Parliamentary party meetings of the BJP, the Prime Minister has regularly stressed that 'Parivarvad' will not be allowed in the saffron party. He on several occasions has also attacked the Congress, particularly the Gandhis, for promoting dynastic politics.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday also briefed the BJP members about Operation Ganga and the steps taken by the Centre to bring stranded nationals back to India from war-hit Ukraine. He also paid tributes to the Indian student - Naveen Shekharappa - who lost his life in Ukraine.

"Prime Minister said that instead of consoling people, chief ministers of opposition-ruled states are writing letters to the Centre to evacuate students from their state first. He also said that the only BJP has reached out to the family members of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine," news agency IANS quoted a BJP MP as saying.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, along with party chief JP Nadda, was felicitated at the BJP Parliamentary party meet at the Ambedkar Centre on Janpath road after the party's win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 seats out of the 403 assembly constituencies. In Uttarakhand, it returned to power for a second consecutive term, winning 47 seats in the 70-member legislative assembly.

In Manipur, where the BJP went solo this time, the saffron party won 32 seats out of 60 in Manipur. In Goa, it emerged as the single largest party, winning 20 seats in the 40-member legislative assembly.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma