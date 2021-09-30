New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The meet between the two leaders ended at around 6 pm today, however, there was no immediate briefing after the meet. Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the Punjab Congress chief following differences over the appointment of tainted officials and ministers.

Meanwhile, a report by Dainik Jagran has stated that there is no agreement between the two leaders on the demands on Sidhu and a committee has been formed to resolve the issue. The report further stated that CM Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and another General Secretary of the Congress will be on the committee.

However, several media reports have stated that Navjot Singh Sidhu has agreed to remain as the Punjab Congress chief for now. It is also reported that Charanjit Singh Channi has accepted the demands of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu reached Chandigarh from Patiala to meet Channi. The meeting came a day after Channi reached out to Sidhu and offered to resolve issues through talks. Just before his meeting with Channi, Sidhu attacked the state's new DGP, alleging that he wrongly indicted two Sikh youths in a desecration case and gave a clean chit to the Badals.

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointing Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister.

Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the post of Punjab Chief Minister to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on September 18 hours before a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Punjab which was called without informing him in the backdrop of infighting within the ruling party in the state.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan